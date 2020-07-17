Quiz! Can you name Real Madrid's top fives and last fives?

10 minutes on the clock, 60 answers to guess

After a couple of years of the La Liga title residing in Catalonia, Real Madrid have wrestled the Spanish league back from Barcelona.

Real are an institution, as we all know, yet league titles have been a rare currency in the last few years. Messi and co. have had the monopoly domestically, leaving Los Blancos to conquer Europe a few times over.

While Zinedine Zidane's side are hardly weak right now, this could well be the start of a new era for the side - the side is beginning to turn over with new faces added to the cast, as legends are approaching their twilight.

The question we're asking you today, is how much you know of Real Madrid's recent and not-so-recent past - we've compiled some must-know facts about them.

