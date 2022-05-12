Real Madrid v Levante live stream: How to watch La Liga from anywhere in the world

Real Madrid v Levante live stream, Thursday 12 May, 8.30pm BST

Looking for a Real Madrid v Levante live stream? We've got you covered.

Real Madrid’s preparations for the Champions League final continue with a home clash against Levante on Thursday, with the visitors desperately needing points in their bid for La Liga survival.

With the league title already wrapped up with time to spare, Carlo Ancelotti has the luxury of being able to rest and rotate his players at will ahead of their European showdown with Liverpool in Paris later this month.

Another extraordinary comeback helped the Merengues past Manchester City last week with a 3-1 win at the Bernabeu after extra time, capping a 6-5 aggregate victory.

But they followed that up with a 1-0 loss away to Atletico Madrid on league duty on Sunday, as Ancelotti rested some of his key players.

The likes of Thibaut Courtois, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric were left on the bench for the trip to their city neighbours.

The Spanish champions will have to be careful to avoid an embarrassing upset here, against a Levante side fighting for survival.

The visitors beat Real Sociedad 2-1 last time out to climb off the foot of the table, but they remain five points adrift of safety with three games to go.

Levante host Alaves and travel to Rayo Vallecano in their final two games after the trip to the capital as they eye an unlikely survival bid.

Kick-off is at 8.30pm BST on Thursday 12 May, and the game is being broadcast live by La Liga TV. See below for international broadcast options.

