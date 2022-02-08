What films has Eric Cantona been in?
Eric Cantona packed in football at the age of 30 and became a movie star – but what's he been in?
Few footballers were more dramatic than Eric Cantona. The King loved the limelight, and stole the show pretty much every time he stopped onto (or off, on some occasions) a football pitch.
After packing in playing at the criminally young age of 30, the former Manchester United forward appeared in a number of films – with cameos as well as big roles.
But what films has he actually been in? We provide a full list below, with he characters he played in brackets and links to where to watch them. For those not available to watch on streaming services we've included the trailer to what your appetite.
Now down to the acting greatness of King Eric!
- 2021 Colosse aux pieds d'Argile (Sebastian)
- 2018 Ulysses & Mona (Ulysse Borelli)
- 2017 Anka (Brazilijanac)
- 2016 Marie and the Misfits (Antoine)
- 2015 The Mad Kings (Jacky Chichinet)
- 2014 The Salvation (Corsican)
- 2013 Délit de fuite (Paul)
- 2013 You and the Night (L'Étalon / the Stallion)
- 2012 Porn in the Hood (L'entraîneur de foot)
- 2011 De force (Manuel Makarov)
- 2011 Switch (Damien Forgeat)
- 2010 Together Is Too Much (Gérard)
- 2009 Looking for Eric (Eric Cantona)
- 2008 French Film (Thierry Grimandi)
- 2008 Jack Says (Man At Bar)
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
