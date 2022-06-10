Where is Soccer Aid 2022 being played?
Soccer Aid 2022 takes place this Sunday 12 June, as celebrities and former footballers come together to raise money for UNICEF.
And the annual charity extravaganza comes from a new venue this year: the London Stadium.
West Ham's home will be the fifth arena to host the game - which has previously always been played at Old Trafford with the exception of 2008 (Wembley), 2019 (Stamford Bridge) and 2021 (Etihad Stadium).
As usual, it's a friendly between England and a Soccer Aid World XI - and there are some huge names involved.
Among the ex-pros set to feature are Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Teddy Sheringham, Cafu, Roberto Carlos and Andrea Pirlo.
They'll be joined by the likes of Liam Payne, Lee Mack (who, interestingly, is representing the World XI), Mo Farah and Usain Bolt (both of whom won double Olympic gold at this very stadium 10 years ago).
Harry Redknapp and Chelsea Women boss Emma Hayes are co-managing the England side, with Arsene Wenger in charge of the World XI.
