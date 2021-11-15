Who will be in the World Cup 2022 UEFA play-offs?

The World Cup 2022 qualifying groups are about to end in Europe, and many fans are already looking ahead to next year’s decisive play-offs.

They are already certain to feature some big names at risk of missing out, who could be joined by more illustrious teams in the next couple of days.

Scotland and Wales will line up in the revamped play-off system in March, which features 12 countries: the 10 group runners-up and the two best group winners from the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League who haven’t already qualified.

Once confirmed, the 12 teams will be split into three brackets. All will then face a semi-final and play-off final, with only the successful team from each bracket progressing to the tournament in Qatar.

That means there are only a measly three more World Cup 2022 places up for grabs.

Who has qualified for the play-offs so far?

Portugal

Russia

Sweden

Wales

Scotland

North Macedonia

Austria

Czech Republic

Seeded teams will have a big advantage, as they will be at home for the semi-final and are likely to face weaker opposition.

The six runners-up who performed best in the group stage will be seeded for the draw, while the remaining four and the two Nations League entrants will be unseeded.

Points against the bottom side in a group of six do not count towards the overall points tally accumulated.

Who is seeded and unseeded so far?

SEEDED

Teams will be seeded once we know who is in the play-offs.

UNSEEDED

Teams will be seeded once we know who is in the play-offs.