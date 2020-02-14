5 memorable matches between Chelsea and Manchester United

Chelsea will host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night, bidding to cement fourth place in the Premier League and further dent the Red Devils’ stuttering campaign.

Here, the PA news agency examines five recent memorable matches between the two teams.

Manchester United 1 Chelsea 0, November 2005

Sir Alex Ferguson’s side came out on top (Martin Rickett/PA)

United ended Chelsea’s 40-match unbeaten league run as Darren Fletcher bagged the only goal at Old Trafford. The hosts toasted the 19th anniversary of Sir Alex Ferguson’s appointment, slugging out a win to surprise the runaway league leaders. The victory added a positive note to a difficult week for Ferguson and company, with a Champions League loss to Lille proving a costly frustration.

Chelsea 3 Manchester United 0, April 2006

Joe Cole, pictured, celebrates his goal at Stamford Bridge (Sean Dempsey/PA)

The Blues retained their Premier League title with a resounding victory over second-placed United. Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea only needed a point to clinch the title, but swiped all three, with William Gallas, Joe Cole and Ricardo Carvalho all on target. Cole’s solo goal especially stood out, as Mourinho’s men gained sweet revenge for that loss at Old Trafford earlier in the same season.

Manchester United 3 Chelsea 1, September 2011

Chris Smalling, right, celebrates his goal against Chelsea (Peter Byrne/PA)

Hosts United scampered into a three-goal lead by half-time, with Chris Smalling, Nani and Wayne Rooney all finding the net. Chelsea paid the price for missing a host of chances, with Fernando Torres the guiltiest party. The Spain hitman struck after the break to reduce the Blues’ deficit, but later somehow managed to fire wide of an empty net having rounded David De Gea.

Chelsea 2 Manchester United 3, October 2012

Chelsea’s Fernando Torres is sent off for diving by referee Mark Clattenburg (Anthony Devlin/PA)

League leaders Chelsea rallied from a two-goal deficit to be eyeing a draw, only to have both Branislav Ivanovic and Fernando Torres sent off. Super sub Javier Hernandez struck the winner to punish the nine men of Chelsea, and inflict the Blues’ first league defeat of the campaign. David Luiz’s own goal and Robin Van Persie’s strike had put United two goals to the good, before Juan Mata and Ramires hit back for the hosts.

Chelsea 4 Manchester United 0, October 2016

Jose Mourinho, left, endured a tough day back at Chelsea in United colours (Nick Potts/PA)

Jose Mourinho suffered a chastening Stamford Bridge return as the Blues battered his United side. The two-time Chelsea boss had lost his Blues job the previous year, and was back on his old stomping ground with United in what proved a bitter homecoming. Pedro kick-started the rout in the first minute, before Gary Cahill, Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante also got in on the goalscoring act.