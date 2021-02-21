AC Milan v Inter live stream: how to watch Serie A wherever you are in the world

AC Milan v Inter live stream, Premier Sports, Sunday 21 February, 2pm GMT

AC Milan and Inter will go head-to-head in a crunch clash in the Serie A title race on Sunday.

Inter currently occupy top spot, having amassed one point more than their neighbours and are 21/20 favourites to win this showdown. Roma, Juventus and Napoli cannot be ruled out of the race just yet, but as things stand it looks like the scudetto could be on its way back to the San Siro this season.

Antonio Conte’s side beat Lazio 3-1 last weekend, meaning they have won four of their last five fixtures in Serie A. Inter have still only lost two league games all season, although one of those defeats came by their arch-rivals in the reverse fixture. Inter will be desperate for revenge this weekend, particularly as victory would also extend their lead at the top.

AC Milan are under pressure to at least take a point from this game and are priced at 13/5 for the win. Their form has stuttered of late with three defeats in their last seven top-flight outings, including a shock reverse at the hands of Spezia last weekend. While it is true that the Rossoneri did not expect to contend for the title this term, they will be disappointed if they do not at least push Inter all the way.

Inter will have to make do without Stefano Sensi, who is still a few weeks away from returning from a muscular problem. Conte has no other injury concerns to contend with, so we could see an unchanged side from the one that beat Lazio last time out. That would see Christian Eriksen make his seventh start of the Serie A season having returned the fold of late.

AC Milan will welcome back Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was rested for the midweek meeting with Crvena Zvezda in the last 32 of the Europa League. The former Manchester United striker is enjoying a fantastic season at the ripe old age of 39, having scored a remarkable 14 goals in 12 Serie A appearances so far in 2020/21.

Brahim Diaz is out with a hamstring problem and will play no part here, but Sandro Tonali is available once more following injury. Ismael Bennacer limped off against Zvezda with a hamstring injury and will not be fit again until next month. The draw is 5/2 with Bet365.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT and the game is being shown on Premier Sports 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

