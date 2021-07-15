Adidas reveal new Manchester United home kit for 2021/22 season

Adidas have unveiled the new Manchester United home kit for the 2021/22 season. The shirt features a new sponsor, with tech giants Team Viewer replacing Chevrolet across the front.

According to the official release, the new home shirt takes inspiration from the club’s philosophy of youth, courage and success, whilst nodding to iconic designs of the past. Fans may recognise the white collar and cuffs - which formed part of the classic Manchester United kits of the 1960s.

Adidas have dropped the new @ManUtd kit ahead of the 2021/22 season 🔴👕 Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/7jPDXuZGTzJuly 15, 2021 See more

The kit also features the latest fabric innovations, designed to keep players feeling cool, dry, and confident during play. The red devil also appears on the back of the shirt for the first time in club history; the iconic logo sits underneath the back of the round-neck collar. A gold devil is also included on the front of the socks.

PREMIER LEAGUE Every released 2021/22 home and away shirt so far

The shirt is made from recycled materials, with sustainability at the heart of the latest design.

It will be worn for the first time on pitch on Sunday 18th July and will be available to purchase from today via the Adidas store. It can be physically purchased from selected Adidas stores and the Manchester United club store, as well as selected retailers and fashion stores from 22nd July.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

READ NEXT

QUIZ Can you name the 2020/21 Premier League managers, captains, biggest signings and scorers?

CORINTHIAN FIGURES How the big-headed football collectibles took the world by storm

MANCHESTER CITY Every one of Pep Guardiola’s trophy triumphs in England