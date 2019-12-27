Alex Dyer unsure whether he will get the Killie job on a permanent basis

Alex Dyer believes the time is right for him to become a manager in his own right, but is still not sure if he will be given that chance at Kilmarnock.

Steve Clarke’s former number two announced earlier this month he would only consider taking over permanently at Rugby Park if he was asked directly by Killie owner Billy Bowie.

So far the call has not come as the Ayrshire outfit appear content to wait for the winter break before deciding on Angelo Alessio’s replacement.

But Dyer now insists he is ready to make the step up after paying tribute to Clarke, insisting the lessons he has taken since linking up with the Scotland boss have given him the tools he needs to become a manager.

He said: “Everyone who is in this game wants to be a number one at some point.

“I’m 54 years of age. I’ve been around a long time and this could be my chance. If it’s not then I’ll move on and do what I need to do for the football club or elsewhere.

“Why has it not been right to be a manager before now? Opportunities and maybe confidence in my own abilities.

“I’ve had good schooling throughout all my career but the last two years have been excellent. What I thought I knew, I didn’t know enough.

“Working with the gaffer, Mr Clarke, has been excellent. I knew he was good when I first met him at West Ham and I jumped at the chance to come here to Kilmarnock when he called me.

“For two years it’s been brilliant educational wise and I now know I could go to that next level. I know I’m confident enough to do it because I’ve had the schooling.

“But it’s not my decision. No-one has come to me and asked me to do it yet. There is no news at all. That’s the honest truth.

“Everyone is thinking they will make an announcement or come to a decision at some point in the new year period. They have got three weeks without a game.

“Either way I’m employed by the club and I just keep doing what I do until someone tells me otherwise.

“There is no rush because I’m here. I’m quite happy. If they want to get someone in then it’s their prerogative.”

Dyer has reverted back to the safety-first masterplan he helped Clarke implement to such success since taking charge of the team last week.

But that change of approach has not sparked a turnaround in fortunes and now after defeats to Motherwell and Rangers under his watch, Kilmarnock’s run without a win has stretched to six games, while it is five since they even last scored.

But Dyer believes Sunday’s trip to St Mirren could see that miserable run come to an end.

“The lack of goals is a worry but I’m not too fused as there is players in the team who can score goals,” he insisted.

“If we create enough chances we’ll score. Eamonn Brophy is good enough to score goals, so is Liam Millar.

“Of course it would be nice to finish the year well and try to stay in the top six. It’s getting close with the teams behind us so we need to get a result on Sunday.”