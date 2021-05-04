Arsenal legend Thierry Henry lifts lid on his involvement in Daniel Ek’s takeover bid

Thierry Henry has confirmed his involvement in Daniel Ek’s bid to buy Arsenal from Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE).

Recent reports suggested Ek, who is the CEO of Spotify, had enlisted the help of Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira to purchase the club he supports.

The Kroenke family have long been unpopular at the Emirates Stadium, and Arsenal fans demonstrated against their ownership outside the ground last month.

It remains to be seen whether KSE will consider selling the club, but Henry believes Ek would be an improvement on the current regime.

"It is true. Daniel is an Arsenal fan, he didn't say it for any publicity. He is an Arsenal fan for a very long time," the Frenchman told Sky Sports.

"He already reached out [to the Kroenkes] and already said himself that he had collected the funds to make sure that he can put in a good bid.

"They now need to listen. A lot of people have been screaming that they want the owner out. We are trying to offer a solution involving the fans and getting the DNA of the club back.

"There needs to be a discussion, but he reached out. I think it is going to be long and not easy - if it does ever happen. One thing that I want to reiterate is that Daniel will not move away, he will be there waiting to see if they want to sell.

"That is going to take a very long time, we know what we want to do, but first and foremost we need to make sure that we can take over, if they are listening.

"He approached us [Henry, Bergkamp and Vieira], we listened to him. When we knew first and foremost that he wanted to involve the fans, we actually met the Arsenal Supporters Trust and told them what we wanted to do.

"We want to bring them back on board, being part of the meetings, knowing what's happening because you need to put the DNA back into the club.

"But he wants to reinject the Arsenal DNA, the identity that for me is long gone. You don't have Arsenal people there among the board that can show the right direction."

