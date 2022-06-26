Arsenal report: Transfer target spotted with agent after bid rejected

Raphinha has been pictured in Spain with his agent - former Barcelona (opens in new tab) and Chelsea (opens in new tab) midfielder Deco - after Arsenal (opens in new tab) reportedly fell short with a bid for the Leeds (opens in new tab) winger.

The Brazil international is currently on holiday in Ibiza, from where he posted a photo of the pair to his Instagram story (opens in new tab).

Could the party island's proximity to Barcelona be a hint that Raphinha is on his way to his apparent preferred destination?

Frankly, probably not - especially as Barca's continued financial problems have so far prevented them from tabling an offer, per football.london (opens in new tab).

The report goes on to state that the Gunners are lining up another approach for the 25-year-old.

According to MailOnline (opens in new tab), Leeds value Raphinha - who signed from Rennes for £17m in October 2020 - at £65m.

Such a fee would smash the previous record amount received by the Whites for a player: £30m for Rio Ferdinand, who left for arch-rivals Manchester United in 2002.

Speaking to the media during the recent international break, Raphinha appeared undecided about his future - but suggested that any choice will be made with this winter's World Cup in mind. He said (opens in new tab):

"Knowing that there are less than six months left [until] the [World] Cup, you have to be [playing regularly]; that weighs on the decision, but I trust my potential.

"If it's to stay or leave, I'll do my best, look for my space and I'll try to be well for the World Cup."