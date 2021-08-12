Arsenal transfer news: Alexandre Lacazette offered to Roma as alternative to Tammy Abraham

Arsenal have offered Alexandre Lacazette to Roma in a bid to dissuade them from pursuing Tammy Abraham.

According to Calciomercato, the Gunners remain intent on signing Abraham from Chelsea and hope to clear the way for his arrival by persuading Roma to take Lacazette instead.

The French striker has one year left on his contract at the Emirates and the club have no intention of extending it.

Although he has made some telling contributions over the last four years, a tally of 65 goals in 170 games across all competitions leaves a lot to be desired.

Abraham is seen as a younger and more effective alternative to Lacazette, with the potential to develop even further with regular game time.

Despite interest from Arsenal, West Ham United and Aston Villa, Roma are the closest to completing a deal for the 23-year-old.

The Italian side agreed a £34million fee for Abraham last night and Jose Mourinho has been in contact with him to explain their plans.

The England international knows that he needs a fresh start to reinvigorate his career but may prefer to remain in the Premier League.

He came through the ranks at Chelsea to make his professional debut in May 2016, before spending much of the next three seasons on loan.

Abraham scored at an impressive rate during spells in the Championship with Bristol City and Aston Villa, but he was in and out of the team as Swansea City were relegated from the Premier League.

Chelsea’s transfer ban, and the appointment of Frank Lampard, changed his fortunes, and he established himself at Stamford Bridge with 18 goals in 47 games during the 2019-20 season.

But the arrival of Thomas Tuchel has seen Abraham slip down the pecking order and Romelu Lukaku is on the cusp of returning to the club for £97.5million.