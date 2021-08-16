Arsenal transfer news: Barcelona consider move for Alex Lacazette or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona are keeping tabs on Arsenal duo Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to reports.

Both players missed Friday's 2-0 loss to Brentford, ostensibly due to illness.

Mikel Arteta was tight-lipped on the situation before the game, telling Sky Sports: "They feel unwell, that’s all I can say."

Reports over the weekend suggested Arsenal were ready to listen to offers for Aubameyang, and Lacazette has been linked with a move away since the January transfer window opened.

According to Sport, Barcelona are now considering a swoop for at least one of the forwards.

The La Liga side are in financial disarray and were forced to let Lionel Messi, their greatest ever player, leave the club earlier this month.

They were finally able to register new signings Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia on the eve of Sunday's game against Real Sociedad.

That was only possible because Gerard Pique agreed to what has been described as a substantial pay cut.

Barcelona are no longer in breach of La Liga's salary cap regulations, but it is uncertain whether they would be able to further add to the squad before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

However, the Spanish publication suggests another signing would be possible if Barcelona can find a buyer for Martin Braithwaite.

The Denmark international scored twice in the 4-2 victory over Real Sociedad at the weekend, but Barcelona are still trying to sell him.

If they succeed, Lacazette and Aubameyang are two of the players the Blaugrana will target.

Arsenal are said to be open to a swap deal, but the Gabonese forward would have to reduce his wages to move to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona will hope that Aubameyang would be willing to do so because he has always aspired to play in La Liga.

Meanwhile Lacazette only has one year remaining on his contract at the Emirates Stadium and would therefore be available for a reduced fee.

Barcelona's interest would certainly explain the absence of Arsenal's star forwards for Friday's loss in west London.

