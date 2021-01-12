Arsenal transfer news: Former Gunner calls for club to appoint Arsene Wenger in new role

Charlie Nicholas says he would like to see Arsene Wenger back at Arsenal in a recruitment role.

The Frenchman stepped down as Gunners boss in 2018 after a 22-year tenure in north London.

Wenger has gone on to take up a role with FIFA as the world football governing body’s Chief of Global Football Development.

He has been linked with numerous managerial roles since departing the Emirates Stadium and has not categorically ruled out a return to the dugout in the future.

However, former Arsenal player Nicholas believes his old club would benefit from appointing Wenger in a different position.

“I suggested about two years ago they should bring Arsene Wenger back to Arsenal,” he said on Paddy Power ’s From The Horse’s Mouth podcast.

“When Wenger and David Dein were a partnership that was bringing in Thierry Henrys and Patrick Vieiras, it was a partnership that the manager wanted.

“Their relationship worked an absolute treat. Wenger was probably too intelligent for football and wanted to have a say in the finances of it too, and Dein would say, 'if we can afford it, we're just going to get you the player.' It worked so well. And I'd still take him back now.

“He'd not be a threat to Arteta, he'd be there to help him. He's a genuine Arsenal fan, and because of that he'll show the leadership and understanding the club needs.

“If Arsene was to call or turn up to meet a player from Atletico Madrid or Barcelona or Real Madrid, I think there's a strong chance he'd help get those deals over the line because of his presence and his reputation.

“I still think he could play a marvellous part in teaching Arteta the real rules of the management game.

“Of course, he made a lot of mistakes, and Emery and Arteta have inherited some bad signings he made, but Alex Ferguson made some mistakes too. He's still the best ever.

“It happens, but what Wenger created we have to respect.”

Arsenal return to Premier League action against Crystal Palace on Thursday.

