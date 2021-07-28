Arsenal transfer news: Gunners make approach for Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez is a target for Arsenal in the summer transfer window and the Gunners have approached the Serie A side for the striker, say reports.

Mikel Arteta’s side are on the hunt for a new forward before next season as they look to improve on a disappointing eighth-placed Premier League finish in 2020/21.

According to the Telegraph, Argentina international Martinez has been the subject of an enquiry from the Gunners.

The 23-year-old is one of several striker targets being considered by Arsenal technical director Edu, but it will be difficult to prise him away from Italian champions Inter.

Martinez’s partnership with Romelu Lukaku was crucial to the Nerazzurri’s first league title win in 11 years last season.

The Argentine scored 17 Serie A goals in 2020/21 and set up another 10, before netting three times to help his country to Copa America glory this summer.

Inter’s financial difficulties led to rumours about a summer exit, with Barcelona repeatedly linked with the forward, but the sale of Achraf Hakimi to PSG for a reported €60 million has eased the economic pressure on Simone Inzaghi’s side.

Arsenal are closing in on the £50m signing of Brighton defender Ben White, but will not stop there as they look to strengthen their squad for next season.

The north London club have so far brought in left-back Nuno Tavares from Benfica and midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht.

They've also been linked with the likes of Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, Leicester playmaker James Maddison and Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a free England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

MANCHESTER UNITED Why Jadon Sancho could be the man to restore balance to the side

PREMIER LEAGUE Everything you need to know for the 2021/22 season

TRANSFERS 14 of the best ever Premier League loan signings