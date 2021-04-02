Arsenal transfer news: Gunners plotting a bid for RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku

Arsenal are interested in signing RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku, with the German club preparing themselves for a summer overhaul.

According to Sky Sports in Germany, Nkunku is one of several players who could soon be heading to the Premier League as interest mounts in Leipzig’s most valuable assets.

The 23-year-old, who can play out wide or through the middle, arrived from Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal in July 2019.

Despite injury problems, he has registered seven goals and eight assists in all competitions for free-flowing Leipzig.

Since winning promotion to the Bundesliga five years ago, Leipzig have continued their rapid ascent while putting their faith in young players.

They finished third last season under Julian Nagelsmann, as well as reaching the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in their history.

Leipzig currently sit second, four points behind leaders Bayern Munich, with eight games remaining to overturn that deficit.

Their model relies on a steady turnover of players, with talented prospects joining at a young age on the understanding that the club won’t stand in their way when they look to take the next step in their career.

Timo Werner, Naby Keita and Diego Demme have made big moves from Leipzig in recent years and others intend to follow the same path.

In February, Bayern confirmed that highly rated centre-back Dayot Upamecano has agreed to join the reigning German and European champions this summer.

There could be an exodus of players from Leipzig over the coming months, with Marcel Sabitzer and Ibrahima Konate also expected to move on.

Sabitzer has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool, while Konate is believed to be on the cusp of a move to Anfield.