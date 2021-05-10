Arsenal transfer news: Gunners receive boost as Yves Bissouma asks to leave Brighton

Arsenal’s pursuit of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma has received a boost, according to reports.

The Mali international has emerged as a leading transfer target for the Gunners, who are looking to revamp their squad this summer.

Arsenal look set to miss out on European qualification, with next season likely to be their first without participation in continental competition since 1995/96.

Mikel Arteta has already spoken of the need to spend in the upcoming transfer window, and Bissouma appears to be high up the club’s wish list.

Arsenal are not the only club showing an interest in the 24-year-old, though, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Marseille all considering an approach.

According to The Times , Bissouma is keen to seek pastures new after three seasons at the Amex Stadium, and has informed Brighton of his intentions.

The Seagulls are said to value the midfielder, who has been one of their standout performers this season, at £40m.

However, a bidding war between interested parties could drive up the price and help Albion pocket a larger sum.

They are unlikely to stand in Bissouma’s way, though, which increases the chances that he will be playing his football elsewhere next season.

Speaking prior to Arsenal’s victory over West Brom on Sunday, Arteta appealed for investment in his squad this summer.

This year is not year one," he said. "I think a project has its phases and I am telling you we are in a much better position today to be where we want to be very soon, if we do what we have to do. But we have to be ruthless.

“We cannot be crying and stuck on what we don’t have. We have to see what we do have and maximise it to get what we want.

“I want to share the pain that we are all feeling. [The fans] have been incredible with the team and incredible with me since I arrived and I have to show my appreciation first of all.

“I know their disappointment. We are here to give them joy, to give them moments where they can feel proud of what we do. We were able to do that last season and we haven’t this season.

“We are the ones who have to give them something to cheer about. I don’t think it is time for us to demand anything from them.”

