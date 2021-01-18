Arsenal transfer news: Memphis Depay suggests Houssem Aouar would reject Gunners move

Lyon forward Memphis Depay has hinted that Houssem Aouar would reject a move to Arsenal.

Aouar was heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium throughout last summer’s transfer window.

In the end the Lyon captain stayed put, but the Gunners are reportedly still hopeful of bringing him to north London.

The France international is under contract with the Ligue 1 side until 2023, but many expect him to depart this summer.

However, Depay has suggested that Arsenal will not be in the running to sign his team-mate.

The former Manchester United man, who is also expected to leave Lyon in the coming months, says he and Aouar have their sights set at the very top.

“We know we play for a very big club but we want to go to one of the top three clubs in the world,” he told Canal+ . “Then you will see Houssem, he will get 10 times better. For me, it’s the same.

“It would mean everything to me to win the Ligue 1 title with Houssem Aouar, the team and the president.”

Those comments suggest Arsenal would face stiff competition for the midfielder’s signature, and a failure to qualify for the Champions League could end their chances of winning the race.

Mikel Arteta’s side are currently in the bottom half of the Premier League table, although they will move up to 10th place if they beat Newcastle on Monday.

Depay, meanwhile, looks set to join Barcelona when his contract expires this summer.

“If this is the last season that I play with Memphis, of course I would be sad because he is a great player and I take enormous pleasure in playing with him,” Aouar said this weekend.

Lyon suffered a shock 1-0 defeat by Metz on Sunday and are now two points adrift of PSG at the top of Ligue 1.

