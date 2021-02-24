Atalanta v Real Madrid live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

Atalanta v Real Madrid live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 24 February, 8pm GMT

Real Madrid face Atalanta in the round of 16 on Wednesday as the Spanish giants look to win a 14th Champions League title this season.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have had a turbulent campaign up to now, but the club’s supporters will hope that Madrid’s vast experience of the knockout stage of this competition will serve them well against Atalanta and (potentially) beyond. They are slight underdogs to win this clash, priced at 19/10 with Betfred.

Madrid will also be in a more confident mood than they were a few weeks back, having closed the gap with Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Indeed, a run of four consecutive wins in Spain’s top flight has moved los Blancos to within three points of their crosstown rivals, albeit having played a game more.

Not even the club’s most ardent supporters would argue that this is a vintage Madrid team. The sides which won the Champions League in 2016, 2017 and 2018 were much stronger - and not just because of the Cristiano Ronaldo factor.

Yet the current team possesses vast knowhow as well as quality, and that could make the difference against a relatively inexperienced Atalanta in the round of 16, even if Madrid will be hamstrung by injuries in the first leg.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men reached the quarter-finals of this tournament last season, and were just minutes away from advancing to the last four at the expense of PSG. The home side are priced at 13/10 for the win.

Atalanta are a well-coached team whose attacking potency allows them to give any opponent a game, as evidenced by their 2-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield in the group stage. Currently fourth in Serie A, Atalanta have been outscored by only league leaders Inter in Italy’s top tier this term.

Madrid have a lengthy injury list going into this match, with Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo, Fede Valverde, Eder Militao, lvaro Odriozola and Marcelo all on the treatment table.

Atalanta will be unable to call upon the services of Hans Hateboer, but Gasperini has no other injury concerns. You can back the draw at 11/4 with Betfred.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 3 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

