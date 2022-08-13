Ballon d'Or 2022: Shortlist revealed for best men's footballer in world

We now know who's in the running to win the Ballon d'Or 2022, after the (really rather long) shortlist was announced on Friday.

The prestigious prize – awarded by France Football to the best men's footballer in the world – will be presented at a ceremony on 17 October in Paris.

And, in a significant shake-up, for the first time ever, the award will be based on players' performances from the previous season and not calendar year.

Here's whose in the running to scoop the iconic spherical gong – as well as the Kopa Trophy (for the best player under the age of 21) and Yashin Trophy (recognising the best goalkeeper) this time around...

Ballon d'Or 2022 nominees

(Image credit: David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid & Belgium)

Rafael Leao (AC Milan & Portugal)

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig & France)

Mo Salah (Liverpool & Egypt)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich & Germany)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool & England)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona & Poland)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City & Portugal)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid & Liverpool)

Luis Diaz (Liverpool & Colombia)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid & France)

Fabinho (Liverpool & Brazil)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City & Algeria)

Son Heung-min (Tottenham & South Korea)

Casemiro (Real Madrid & Brazil)

Phil Foden (Manchester City and England)

Harry Kane (Tottenham & England)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool & Senegal)

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool & Uruguay)

Mike Maignan (AC Milan & France)

Sebastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund & Ivory Coast)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid & Croatia)

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid & Germany)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United & Portugal)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City & Belgium)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City & Portugal)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City & Norway)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG & France)

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands & Liverpool)

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus & Serbia)

Notice one name that's not there? Yep, for the first time since 2005, Lionel Messi has not been nominated for the Ballon d'Or. The 2021 recipient – who's won the award a record seven times in all – didn't make the cut after a thoroughly disappointing first campaign with PSG.

Kopa Trophy

(Image credit: Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images)

Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund & Germany)

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund & England)

Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid & France)

Gavi (Barcelona & Spain)

Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich & Netherlands)

Nuno Mendes (PSG & Portugal)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich & Germany)

Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig & Croatia)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal & England)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen & Germany)

Yashin Trophy

(Image credit: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)