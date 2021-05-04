Barcelona transfer news: Lionel Messi waiting for Joan Laporta to lay out plans before deciding future

Lionel Messi is waiting to hear Joan Laporta’s plans for Barcelona before making a decision on his future, according to reports.

The Argentina international is out of contract at the Camp Nou on June 30 and continues to be linked with a move away.

PSG and Manchester City have been heavily linked with Messi since he attempted to seek pastures new last summer.

Both clubs continue to monitor the situation closely, while Barcelona retain hope that their greatest ever player will commit his future to his current employers.

Their chances of keeping hold of Messi appeared to receive a boost when Laporta was elected as the club’s new president in March.

The Barcelona-born lawyer held the same position between 2003 and 2010, during which time Messi made his debut and won two Champions Leagues.

However, Laporta has yet to convince Messi to stay put as he simultaneously grapples with the Blaugrana’s financial problems.

Barcelona are said to have debts worth more than €1 billion, and that is hampering their ability to offer Messi a new contract.

According to Mundo Deportivo , Laporta is currently preparing a proposal which he plans to submit to Messi in the coming weeks.

However, the Argentine will take sporting as well as economic considerations into account before deciding whether to remain at the Camp Nou.

The report states that Messi will only put pen to paper on an extension if he believes Barcelona have a chance of competing for the biggest prizes.

He has not won the Champions League since 2015, with the Blaugrana having failed to even reach the final in that time.

PSG and Manchester City are mentioned as the only realistic destinations for Messi if he does opt for a new challenge.

Barcelona return to action against La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid this weekend.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

INTERVIEW Kevin Keegan on Newcastle's 1995/96 Premier League challenge: “I still have nightmares about how we threw the title away”

FEATURE Manchester City’s record in the Champions League under Pep Guardiola

QUIZ! Can you name Unai Emery's 30 most-used Arsenal players?