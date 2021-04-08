Barcelona transfer news: Manchester City retain Lionel Messi interest but are prepared to wait

Manchester City are remaining patient in their pursuit of Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, according to reports.

The Argentina international is out of contract on June 30 and has yet to make a decision about his future.

City are among the clubs who have been linked with a move for the 33-year-old, with PSG also said to be keeping close tabs on the situation.

Barcelona are desperate to keep hold of their greatest ever player, but Messi is keeping his cards close to his chest.

According to Marca , City’s interest has not waned but the club will now make a move for the Argentine until he makes it clear he wants to leave the Camp Nou.

The Premier League leaders attempted to sign Messi last summer, but Barcelona refused to let their star man go.

The decision is out of the Blaugrana’s hands this time around, with Messi free to leave when his contract expires.

The forward has been free to speak to non-La Liga clubs since January 1, but there is no indication that he has done so.

Decision time is approaching, though, and Barcelona may be slightly concerned that Messi has yet to commit his future to the club.

Pep Guardiola remains keen to be reunited with Messi in Manchester, and City are one of the few teams in the world who could afford the Argentine’s wages.

The Spanish outlet reports that City are willing to make Messi a “very appealing” offer, but they are waiting for the player to make the first move by confirming he wants to leave Barcelona.

For now Messi will be focused on this weekend’s Clasico clash with Real Madrid, which will take place at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Saturday.

Barcelona are second in La Liga at present, one point behind leaders Atletico Madrid and two clear of Real Madrid in third.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

READ MORE

INTERVIEW Bruno Fernandes exclusive: “I can be difficult to understand when Manchester United lose – I was like it as a little kid and haven’t changed”

EUROPE You never know with Liverpool: can the Reds win the Champions League?

QUIZ! Can you get 50 correct answers in our Easter weekend quiz?