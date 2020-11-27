Black Friday: Get the Mitre Delta Replica FA Cup Football for just £9.99

If you're looking for football gifts under £10 this Black Friday, we've found a match ball that's £9.99.

The Mitre Delta used in the FA Cup last season, complete with its ribbon pattern, is one of the nicest balls on the market - and it's been reduced by 17% for Amazon's reductions this weekend.

BLACK FRIDAY 2020/21 Nike Flight Premier League and Serie A balls are over 50% off

If you're looking for a stunning ball to kick around for a fraction of what you'd pay for the real thing - this is exactly the ball for you.

Mitre have recently re-released the Ultimax 95 - the replica of which is still available to buy from Mitre's site.

Another of our favourites at FFT is the Impel 95 - a plain white ball with Mitre's classic logo on. That's also just £10.00 from Mitre's official site.

Buy the Mitre Delta Replica FA Cup Football for just £9.99 on Amazon now

