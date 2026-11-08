Pre-Match Poser no.52: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

Can you tell us the answer to this quiz question?

Tell us a player who could appear on this list and why: Jens Lehmann, Rogerio Ceni, Antonios Nikopolidis and David Seaman.

We'll reveal the answer this time next week when we reach the next edition of The Pre-Match Poser – for now, here's the answer to last week's poser…



Q. What do Erling Haaland, Robert Pires, Jamie Vardy – and actually, Roque Santa Cruz – all have in common?



A. They all scored Premier League hat-tricks in the same game as someone else.

Haaland netted three in the same Manchester derby as Phil Foden; Pires scored his treble alongside Jermaine Pennant for the first game of Arsenal’s invincible run; Vardy and team-mate Ayoze Perez both scored hat-tricks in the infamous 9-0 rout of Southampton; and Santa Cruz scored three for Blackburn Rovers against Wigan Athletic – though opponent Marcus Bent also scored three goals that day.

While you're mulling over this week's pre-match poser, we have many more quizzes to keep those quizzy muscles working, courtesy of Kwizly.

Let's start with our new Premier League Years Picture Quiz. We've selected some of our favourite iconic Premier League moments and we want you to identify which season they occurred in. We've picked out some famous photographs to help grease the wheels.

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We had a major international tournament in the summer and a very newsworthy Ballon d'Or winner crowned in the autumn. Those two things have only happened together 18 times. Can you name every player to have won the Ballon d'Or in a World Cup year?

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That's the good. Now for the bad and the ugly. We've had three and a half decades of Premier League action now so there are lots of answers to find in this one. Can you name every player to have been sent off three times in England's top division since 1992-93?

We do love a crossword too. Et toi? Bon! Try your luck with FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 77, where you'll find clues on tricks, trequartistas, Trents and much more.

Be sure to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily briefing of hand-picked trivia and tactical analysis and then join The Club, our free membership hub that serves as your digital dugout, where you can unlock secret hints for our hardest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments section.