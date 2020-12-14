Champions League draw: Who is in the last 16 draw, what time is it and how can I watch it?

The draw for the Champions League Round of 16 is set for 11am GMT today.

You can watch the draw on UEFA's website today - coverage begins on BT Sport 1 at 10.45am GMT, too.

English sides Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City all won their groups, meaning that they'll be in the winners' pots - what UEFA call the "Seeded" pot - for the draw.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid potentially represent the trickiest opponents in the runners-up column, with last year's semi-finalists RB Leipzig also sneaking into that pot ahead of Manchester United.

At this point in the draw, clubs from the same country can't meet - meaning that we won't be treated to a Madrid derby or an El Clasico tie in the next round.

Clubs can't meet anyone from their group either, so there's no chance of RB Leipzig coming up against PSG after the pair clashed in the group stage.

The Round of 32 first legs are scheduled for 16, 17, 23 and 24 February, with the second legs on 9, 10, 16 and17 March. Kick-offs will all be at 8pm GMT - no pesky 6pms this time.

The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final is on March 19.

