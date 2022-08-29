Chelsea report: Blues want to sign two forwards before end of transfer window

Chelsea (opens in new tab) are reportedly considering a late move for Crystal Palace (opens in new tab)'s Wilfried Zaha as they continue to pursue Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang has been strongly linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge and a reunion with Thomas Tuchel – his boss at Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab) – and the Blues were said to be close to agreeing a deal with Barcelona (opens in new tab) for the ex-Arsenal (opens in new tab) striker.

However, with deadline day (Thursday September 1) almost up on us, it appears that the two-time European champions are also considering other options in attack.

According to The Guardian's Ed Aarons, Zaha is among a number of players on Chelsea's radar.

The Ivory Coast international is out of contract at the end of the season, something which would give Palace little sway were an offer to come in.

Understand Wilfried Zaha is one of several players who has been discussed by Chelsea in recent days but no move for him as Aubameyang remains their No 1 priority. Zaha has less than one year of his contract left at Crystal PalaceAugust 28, 2022 See more

A product of the South London club's youth system, Zaha has left Palace once before – for Manchester United (opens in new tab) back in January 2013.

But his time at Old Trafford could hardly have gone much worse and, after a couple of loan returns, he rejoined the Eagles permanently in February 2015.

Would he able to resist the lure of Chelsea, though? After all, he turns 30 in November and he may not get many more chances to experience Champions League football.

Speaking last year, former Palace manager Roy Hodgson highlighted Zaha's "ambition" (opens in new tab) of playing in Europe's elite club competition.

Currently injured, Zaha has scored three goals in three appearances so far this term, including a fine finish to give Patrick Vieira's side the lead in their 1-1 draw with Liverpool (opens in new tab) at Anfield.