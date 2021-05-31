Chelsea transfer news: Antonio Rudiger future in doubt with no contract renewal in sight

Chelsea are reportedly at risk of losing defender Antonio Rudiger in the transfer window this summer due to delays over talks for a new contract.

The Germany international played a starring role in the Blues’ Champions League final victory over Manchester City on Saturday, making some crucial interventions.

However, his future remains in doubt. Rudiger enters the final year of his deal next month and the Mirror reports that Chelsea are yet to make him a renewal offer.

The outlet claims that big clubs around Europe, who were not named, have shown interest in the centre-back and could make a move to prise him away from west London.

Rudiger was frozen out of the Blues side earlier this season under Frank Lampard, making just two Premier League appearances before mid-January.

But he made a big impact in the second half of the season following Tuchel’s appointment later that month, playing every minute of their Champions League knockout games.

Tottenham and PSG showed interest in the 28-year-old last October and could be among the contenders to sign him.

If a new deal isn’t agreed in the next few months, Rudiger will be free to speak to other clubs in January about a free transfer in 2022.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

EURO 2020 Every squad, final and provisional

FEATURE Timo Werner: How can Thomas Tuchel unlock his forward's potential?

QUIZ! Can you give 50 correct answers in The Big Champions League Quiz?