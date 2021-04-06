Chelsea transfer news: Blues and Arsenal table offers as Hakan Calhanoglu talks stall with AC Milan

Contract talks between Hakan Calhanoglu and AC Milan have reportedly stalled, leaving Arsenal and Chelsea free to challenge Juventus for his signature.

The Turkey international’s deal at San Siro expires in June and he is yet to reach an agreement on the terms of a renewal.

Sky Sport Italia reports that the club has offered the midfielder a deal worth €4 million per year, but Calhanoglu is requesting €5m.

With the club refusing to budge with their offer and the 27-year-old unwilling to drop his demands, talks have hit a wall.

That leaves Juventus in pole position to pinch the playmaker off their domestic rivals on a free transfer.

Chelsea and Arsenal are also interested in securing his services, but the two Premier League sides have offered less than the Old Lady so far.

The former Bayer Leverkusen star has been a key player for Stefano Pioli’s side this season, providing seven goals and 11 assists in 34 games in all competitions.

Calhanoglu has been with the Italian club since arriving from Germany in the summer of 2017.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

READ MORE

INTERVIEW Bruno Fernandes exclusive: “I can be difficult to understand when Manchester United lose – I was like it as a little kid and haven’t changed”

EUROPE You never know with Liverpool: can the Reds win the Champions League?

QUIZ! Can you get 50 correct answers in our Easter weekend quiz?