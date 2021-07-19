Chelsea transfer news: Blues could turn to Danny Ings if Erling Haaland move fails

Chelsea could turn their attention to Danny Ings as they continue their search for a new striker, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel is keen to sign a centre-forward before the start of next season, with Erling Haaland thought to be his top target.

However, The Athletic writes that their pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund striker has stalled, with his current employers keen to keep hold of him.

A buyout clause in Haaland's contract will become active next summer, allowing him to depart Signal Iduna Park for around £65m.

Chelsea had hoped to acquire him a year earlier by offering a larger sum to the German side.

But with Dortmund said to be holding out for a massive £150m, the European champions are poised to turn their attention elsewhere.

Chelsea also admire Romelu Lukaku but it would take an offer of £100m to prise him away from Inter, where the Belgium international says he is happy and settled.

Harry Kane is also unlikely to end up at Stamford Bridge. Indeed, Chelsea is probably the last club Daniel Levy would sell the Tottenham talisman to.

The report states that the Blues might be tempted to submit an offer for Danny Ings, who is into the final year of his contract at Southampton.

The England international has rejected the offer of a new deal at St Mary's because he wants to test himself at a higher level.

Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Stuttgart's 6ft 7in centre-forward Sasa Kalajdzic, who is valued at around £34m by the German outfit.

If Ings can be prised away from Southampton for a reasonable fee, he could prove to be an astute signing.

The former Liverpool frontman has vast Premier League experience and a prolific record in English football in recent years, having scored 46 goals in 100 games for the Saints.

Ings is no Haaland, but he could be the ideal stopgap before Chelsea renew their interest in the Norwegian in 2022.

NOW READ...

INTERVIEW Rafa Benitez: “Protest banners? There weren’t too many, and they were only A4”

FEATURE Champions League 2021/22 favourites: Who has the best squad in Europe?

QUIZ Can you guess 50 correct answers in our big Euros quiz?