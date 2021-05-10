Chelsea transfer news: Blues determined to win race for Tottenham talisman Harry Kane

Chelsea are plotting a sensational swoop for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, according to reports.

The England international is said to be considering his future at Spurs, who look set to miss out on Champions League football for the second season on the bounce.

A 3-1 defeat by Leeds on Saturday has left Ryan Mason’s side seven points adrift of the top four with three games remaining.

Qualifying for the Champions League was seen as the minimum requirement for Kane to keep faith with the Tottenham project.

Manchester City and Manchester United have already been credited with an interest in the 27-year-old.

But according to Football Insider , Chelsea are growing increasingly confident of their chances of luring Kane to Stamford Bridge.

The report names the Blues as the frontrunners to sign Tottenham’s talisman in what would be one of the most sensational transfers in Premier League history.

Thomas Tuchel has done a brilliant job since taking charge of Chelsea in January, guiding the club to third place in the Premier League and the finals of the Champions League and FA Cup.

He is still expected to pursue a striker in the transfer market this summer, with Timo Werner having contributed just six goals in the Premier League this term.

Kane has now emerged as a key target for Chelsea, who have also been linked with Erling Haaland.

The striker is under contract with Spurs until 2024, however, and chairman Daniel Levy is particularly loath to sell his prized asset to a domestic rival.

Kane might have to hand in a formal transfer request to force his way out, and there is currently no indication that he is willing to do that.

Chelsea will hope Tottenham’s stance shifts in the coming months, as they seek to add the Premier League’s top goalscorer to their ranks ahead of Tuchel’s first full campaign at the helm.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

INTERVIEW Kevin Keegan on Newcastle's 1995/96 Premier League challenge: “I still have nightmares about how we threw the title away”

FEATURE Real Madrid and Barcelona's demise: The golden era of Spanish football is officially over

QUIZ! Can you name every team to win La Liga?