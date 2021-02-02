Chelsea transfer news: Blues enter contract discussions with Thiago Silva and Jorginho

Chelsea are preparing to offer new contracts to Thiago Silva and Jorginho, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel is continuing to assess his squad after taking charge of the Blues last week.

The German was appointed on Tuesday following the sacking of Frank Lampard the previous day.

Tuchel is unbeaten so far after overseeing a 0-0 draw with Wolves in his debut encounter and a 2-0 victory over Burnley last time out.

Silva and Jorginho started both matches, suggesting the new Chelsea manager sees them as key players.

And according to Sportallia , the club are keen to tie the duo down to new deals.

Silva signed a one-year deal at Stamford Bridge last summer after leaving PSG - where he worked under Tuchel - on a free transfer.

Chelsea can trigger a 12-month extension at a time of their choosing, but they have opened talks over a new deal which would run until 2023.

That is when Jorginho’s contract expires, and there had been suggestions that the Italy international would depart the club at the end of the campaign.

However, the midfield metronome now looks set for a more prominent role under Tuchel, and Chelsea are willing to offer him a contract until 2025.

Reports in previous transfer windows suggested Tuchel’s PSG were interested in bringing Jorginho to the Parc des Princes.

Tuchel himself has signed an 18-month contract at Chelsea, which is shorter than usual for a new appointment.

The 47-year-old has admitted that he was initially surprised by the length of the deal.

The Daily Mail writes that the contract is heavily incentivised and an additional year will be triggered if Tuchel keeps the club in the Champions League.

Chelsea are currently six points adrift of the top four and will hope to close the gap when they face Tottenham on Thursday.

