Chelsea transfer news: Blues plot loan offer for Antoine Griezmann

Chelsea could make a loan offer for Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann, according to reports.

The Blaugrana are mired in a financial crisis as they attempt to balance the books ahead of next season.

Barcelona have agreed deals to sign Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia, Sergio Aguero and Emerson Royal on free transfers.

They are are also striving to keep Lionel Messi at the club, with the Argentina international currently a free agent after his contract at the Camp Nou expired on June 30.

But before they can register any new players - including Messi and those that have recently signed contracts - Barcelona must reduce their wage bill by around £175m.

A failure to do so would be in violation of La Liga's economic rules, and would prevent any of Messi, Aguero, Garcia, Depay and Emerson pulling on the Barcelona shirt in 2021/22.

Samuel Umtiti and Miralem Pjanic have reportedly rejected Barcelona's request to have their contracts terminated.

And the club has now turned its attention to Griezmann, who could leave to free up some cash.

There's a problem, though: the France international is 30 years old and various clubs around Europe have reservations about signing him permanently, particularly if a sizable transfer fee would be required.

And it now appears that Barcelona would also prefer the arrangement to be temporary.

According to Sport, the La Liga giants are looking to loan Griezmann out for the upcoming season and envisage him returning to the Camp Nou in 2022.

The Spanish publication writes that Chelsea would be receptive to such a deal if their Erling Haaland pursuit proves fruitless.

The Blues are reportedly considering an offer for the Borussia Dortmund striker this summer.

But with BVB keen to keep hold of Haaland for another 12 months, an alternative might be needed.

Griezmann is a different type of player to the Norway international, who is an out-and-out centre-forward.

But his quality is not in doubt and Thomas Tuchel would surely relish working with him.

