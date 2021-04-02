Chelsea transfer news: Blues target Duvan Zapata hints at potential move to the Premier League

Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata has suggested that he would be open to playing in the Premier League amid interest from Chelsea and Liverpool.

In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Zapata refused to rule out the possibility of moving to England, admitting his fondness for the style of football played there.

“My future in the Premier League? Never say never in football,” said Zapata, when asked about the speculation surrounding his future.

“When I was a kid, I was always watching the Premier League – I was an Arsenal fan! I got up early every weekend to watch their games.

“I was in love with Thierry Henry’s Arsenal. In Colombia, we love the Premier League. Who knows, one day I could play there.”

The Colombian striker started his career back home in South America, before joining Napoli in August 2013, shortly after a move to West Ham United had fallen through.

After a couple of years on the fringes of the first team, Zapata spent time on loan at Udinese and Sampdoria, signing for the latter permanently in 2018.

Soon loaned out to Atalanta, he has been in spectacular form over the past three years, scoring 61 goals in 119 games.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side have emerged as surprise title challengers, consistently qualifying for the Champions League.

They also reached the final of the Coppa Italia in Zapata’s first season, losing out to Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico, but hope to go a step further when they face Juventus next month.

Zapata has 14 goals in all competitions during the current campaign and offers an imposing physical presence in attack, combining strength and speed with clinical finishing.

At 30 years old, this summer might be his last chance to join one of the Premier League’s leading clubs.