Chelsea transfer news: Blues to reject loan offers and keep hold of Billy Gilmour

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour is set to stay at Stamford Bridge for the remainder of the season, according to reports.

The Scotland international broke into the Chelsea first team under Frank Lampard last season.

Gilmour caught the eye with his performances in midfield, but his progress was checked after he suffered a serious knee injury in July.

He has duly found game time harder to come by this term, with just two Premier League appearances to his name so far.

Gilmour was left out of Thomas Tuchel’s matchday squad for Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Burnley, fuelling speculation that he was set to seal a loan move elsewhere before Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The Daily Mail suggested Southampton were leading the race to sign the teenager until the end of the campaign.

Gilmour was said to be in talks with the club, who are looking for reinforcements in the centre of the park.

The 19-year-old wants to play more regularly in the second half of the season to boost his international standing ahead of the European Championship.

But the latest reports indicate that Gilmour is set to remain at Stamford Bridge beyond Monday’s deadline.

The Evening Standard writes that the midfielder has impressed Tuchel and will stay where he is for the remainder of 2020/21.

Gilmour looks set to get some minutes under Chelsea’s new manager, who replaced Frank Lampard in the dugout last week.

“I have a good impression,” Tuchel said of Gilmour shortly after taking charge. “He is a very strategic guy, very high level of game understanding. Very good in the first contact. Very clever in positioning.”

Chelsea return to Premier League action with a London derby against Tottenham on Thursday.

Tuchel’s side are six points adrift of the top four after their defeat of Burnley last time out.

