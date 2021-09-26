Chelsea transfer news: Blues willing to sell N'Golo Kante next summer - report

Chelsea are willing to cash in on N'Golo Kante next summer, according to reports.

The France international has been a key figure for the Blues since joining the club in 2016.

He won a Premier League title in his first season at Stamford Bridge, and has gone on to triumph in the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup.

Kante is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world, and one of the greatest ball-winners of all time.

But according to Fichajes, Chelsea are considering selling the World Cup winner at the end of the campaign.

The report states that the Blues are planning to renew their squad and the 30-year-old could be deemed surplus to requirements.

Chelsea need to make investments in other positions and are also looking to bring in younger players.

Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour are likely to be back at Stamford Bridge next term, bolstering Chelsea's midfield options.

The club also believe they could still get a reasonably high fee for Kante next summer, even though he will only have one year left on his contract.

However, it is worth pointing out that this latest report contradicts one from earlier in the week which suggested Kante was in line for a new deal in west London.

The truth could lie somewhere in between: Chelsea might be willing to offer the midfield an extension on their terms, while also being prepared to sell him should an agreement prove elusive.

Kante has yet to going this term, starting only two of his team's six matches in the Premier League.

He has yet to complete a game in the top flight, having been substituted at half time against Liverpool and after an hour of Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Manchester City.

Kante will hope to be more involved when Thomas Tuchel's side face Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday.

