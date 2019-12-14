Cowley curses Grabara gaffe as Huddersfield draw at Wigan

Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley accused his side of playing “football suicide” during the 1-1 draw at fellow Sky Bet Championship strugglers Wigan.

Town had to recover from a half-time deficit at the DW Stadium, with Josh Windass taking advantage of a gaffe from on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Kamil Grabara to net.

Windass was almost in again for Wigan shortly after the restart, when Grabara had to hare off his line to deny the former Rangers forward following an under-hit back-pass.

Town secured a share of the spoils when Karlan Grant rifled home a great goal with 20 minutes to go.

They could even have won it late on only for substitute Steve Mounie’s towering header to be hacked off the line by Jamal Lowe.

Cowley said: “It was a disappointing first half and their goal pretty much summed that up.

“Kamil’s a young boy, he’s going to make mistakes – as most young goalkeepers do – and he’ll learn from it.

“He’s going to be a top goalkeeper but if he wasn’t going to make those mistakes he would still be at Liverpool.

“Liverpool have rightly sent him here to make those mistakes and he’ll be better for it.”

When asked about the second incident at the beginning of the second half, Cowley added: “It was real football suicide…we were having a good game at that, weren’t we!”

Despite almost winning the game, Cowley was happy enough with the point on the back of the midweek win at Charlton.

He added: “We accept the outcome bearing in mind the circumstances and the amount of injuries we have.

“It’s been a really tough period for sure and to take four points from two away games this week is a good outcome.

“We’re playing with 11 right-footers and we weren’t able to use Steve Mounie from the outset because of a sickness bug.

“It’s not easy at the moment. We’re so lacking balance in the group at the moment, with the injuries we have.

“All I want for Christmas is some of my good men back!

“Santa doesn’t have to bring me any presents – just some of my injured players, preferably the left-footed ones.”

For Wigan boss Paul Cook, it was more misery after seeing his side take the lead and fail to win for the sixth game in a row, resulting in 15 dropped points.

He said: “It is what it is with us, that’s the way it is. Again we are so disappointed not to see the game out.

“But if you’ve watched us consistently, our habits at the minute are what they are.

“The lads have played well in that system in two games now. In the first half, I thought they played really well.

“Unfortunately for us, when you want to be able to trust certain things, our naivety shines through.

“I’m talking about team shape…your team shape is so important.

“Their goal is really disappointing to concede because, up until that point, with the greatest respect to Huddersfield, they hadn’t threatened our goal.

“And when you carry the kind of calibre of players these teams do, you respect the fact that at any given moment they can hurt you.”