Watch Portugal vs Armenia: Live streams and TV info as Selecao look to regroup on home soil

Watch Portugal v Armenia as Selecao look to bounce back after defeat against the Republic of Ireland, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

Portugal are so close to securing a spot at the 2026 World Cup and are heavy favourites to do so against Armenia.

After Cristiano Ronaldo was dismissed against the Republic of Ireland in their 2-0 defeat on Thursday, pressure is mounting for Selecao to finish the job.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Portugal vs Armenia online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Portugal v Armenia in the UK

Portugal v Armenia will be shown live on Amazon Prime Sport on Tuesday evening, with the game getting underway at 14:00 GMT in the UK.

You can watch the encounter for a pay-per-view price of £2.49, and further details of how you can do so are available here.

How to watch Portugal vs Armenia in the US

Portugal vs Armenia is streaming on Fubo TV for budding viewers in the United States.

Can I watch Portugal v Armenia for free?

You can watch Portugal v Armenia for free in Portugal, where public broadcaster RTP has the rights to the nation's international games.

TV viewers can find the action on RTP 1, while the Portugal vs Armenia free live stream is at the RTP Play website.

Away from home right now? A good VPN such as NordVPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Portugal v Armenia from anywhere

If you’re outside your home country, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately assistance is on hand.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to access your streaming services from abroad. It's great for watching football on the move, and you have the added benefit of VPNs being great for your internet privacy and security.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market right now.

Portugal v Armenia: Match preview

Portugal's loss to Ireland last time out sent shockwaves across Europe, especially given what appeared to be a soft red card for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The iconic forward will play no part in this one due to suspension, but Selecao will have Bruno Fernandes back, which could serve as a huge boost.

Leading the way in Group F, it seemed unfathomable that Portugal would not qualify heading into their final two games, although Armenia will likely pose little challenge.

Top and two points clear of second-placed Hungary, it should be plain sailing on Sunday, but stranger things have already happened this week.

Armenia is already out after one win from five, and Portugal emerged 5-0 victors in their previous meeting back in September.

In fact, the visitors have scored only two goals and conceded 10, making them one of the worst sides in Europe's qualifying groups.