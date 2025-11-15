Could Lionel Messi have done it on a wet Wednesday in Stoke? Legendary Potters boss Tony Pulis gives his verdict

Lionel Messi won the World Cup in 2022 – almost as tough as scoring at Stoke

During Tony Pulis’ reign in the Potteries, the Britannia Stadium became so intimidating that it was regarded as the ultimate test for a visiting player – OK, you’re good, but can you do it on a wet Wednesday in Stoke?

Situated at the top of a hill, the wind often howled around the Britannia on freezing winter evenings, as a physical Stoke City side gave their opponents little time on the ball, and hurled long throws into the box.

With home fans also breaking decibel records for their vociferous support, visiting players didn’t just have to be talented – they had to be made of stern stuff, too.

Tony Pulis answers the big question

Tony Pulis

Cristiano Ronaldo did play at the Britannia, helping Manchester United to a 1-0 win in 2008, but Lionel Messi never had the chance to test his skills once and for all – an occasionally rumoured move to the Premier League, mostly with Manchester City, never happened.

Some say that Messi completed his CV by winning the World Cup – we say that with the Argentine now at Inter Miami, his CV will never be complete without proving how he would have got on against the Potters.

Cristiano Ronaldo won at the Britannia Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the absence of any hard evidence, we asked Pulis instead. Could Messi have done it on a wet Wednesday in Stoke, or would the Potters have made life uncomfortable for him?

“He was a genius, he could play anywhere, in any conditions,” Pulis smiles, as he speaks to FourFourTwo.

“He’s still performing now – a genius, an absolutely wonderful player, I wish we could have brought him to the Brit, but no, that didn’t happen! He wouldn’t have had a problem.”

Fancy a loan at QPR, Leo?

Lionel Messi imagines how it feels scoring in Stoke (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Messi really does want to silence the doubters once and for all, he could always have a quick loan spell at QPR in January – the Londoners are the visitors for the now renamed bet365 Stadium’s first Championship fixture of 2026.

Stoke dropped out of the Premier League in 2018, and have finished in the bottom half of the Championship for seven successive seasons, but are currently third under the management of Mark Robins. John Coates is now chairman, having taken over from his dad Peter.

Pulis is convinced that the atmosphere will be just as vibrant at the stadium if they do return to the Premier League.

Mark Robins (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Mark has gone in there and got them moving, and when they get back to the Premier League, they'll get the same reaction from fans, because that's the area," he says.

“They’re very solid people who love their football, love their football club and just want to see that spark. Once they get that spark, everything will go again, I’m sure.

“Peter’s son John Coates is in charge now and John’s as determined as his dad was in getting that club into the Premier League.

“Peter was determined and John’s exactly the same. I personally think it’s just a matter of time.”