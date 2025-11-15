Could Lionel Messi have done it on a wet Wednesday in Stoke? Legendary Potters boss Tony Pulis gives his verdict
The former Stoke City gaffer assesses one of the great unanswered questions in football history
During Tony Pulis’ reign in the Potteries, the Britannia Stadium became so intimidating that it was regarded as the ultimate test for a visiting player – OK, you’re good, but can you do it on a wet Wednesday in Stoke?
Situated at the top of a hill, the wind often howled around the Britannia on freezing winter evenings, as a physical Stoke City side gave their opponents little time on the ball, and hurled long throws into the box.
With home fans also breaking decibel records for their vociferous support, visiting players didn’t just have to be talented – they had to be made of stern stuff, too.
Tony Pulis answers the big question
Cristiano Ronaldo did play at the Britannia, helping Manchester United to a 1-0 win in 2008, but Lionel Messi never had the chance to test his skills once and for all – an occasionally rumoured move to the Premier League, mostly with Manchester City, never happened.
Some say that Messi completed his CV by winning the World Cup – we say that with the Argentine now at Inter Miami, his CV will never be complete without proving how he would have got on against the Potters.
In the absence of any hard evidence, we asked Pulis instead. Could Messi have done it on a wet Wednesday in Stoke, or would the Potters have made life uncomfortable for him?
“He was a genius, he could play anywhere, in any conditions,” Pulis smiles, as he speaks to FourFourTwo.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“He’s still performing now – a genius, an absolutely wonderful player, I wish we could have brought him to the Brit, but no, that didn’t happen! He wouldn’t have had a problem.”
Fancy a loan at QPR, Leo?
If Messi really does want to silence the doubters once and for all, he could always have a quick loan spell at QPR in January – the Londoners are the visitors for the now renamed bet365 Stadium’s first Championship fixture of 2026.
Stoke dropped out of the Premier League in 2018, and have finished in the bottom half of the Championship for seven successive seasons, but are currently third under the management of Mark Robins. John Coates is now chairman, having taken over from his dad Peter.
Pulis is convinced that the atmosphere will be just as vibrant at the stadium if they do return to the Premier League.
“Mark has gone in there and got them moving, and when they get back to the Premier League, they’ll get the same reaction from fans, because that’s the area,” he says, speaking in association with Casino.org, a site that allows people to find the highest payout online casino.
“They’re very solid people who love their football, love their football club and just want to see that spark. Once they get that spark, everything will go again, I’m sure.
“Peter’s son John Coates is in charge now and John’s as determined as his dad was in getting that club into the Premier League.
“Peter was determined and John’s exactly the same. I personally think it’s just a matter of time.”
Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from more than 20 countries, in places as varied as Ivory Coast and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, AFCON and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.