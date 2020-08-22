EFL in talks to broadcast all matches live during 2020-21 season

Positive talks have taken place between the English Football League and Sky Sports regarding a groundbreaking deal to show all matches live, the PA news agency understands.

Discussions are ongoing between the governing body and broadcaster with a view to every game from each of the three divisions being streamed on club websites during the 2020-21 season.

Sky Sports hold exclusive live rights for EFL games and the Carabao Cup.

🥁 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗳𝗶𝘅𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 🥁— Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) August 21, 2020

Football fans have been prevented from visiting stadia since football resumed in June due to coronavirus restrictions.

That policy will continue into the new EFL campaign, which starts on September 12, with a specific date for the return of spectators not yet determined.

A potential deal between the EFL and Sky Sports would help alleviate the frustration of match-going fans, while it could help offset the loss of gate receipts.

Leeds lifted the Championship title at an empty Elland Road (Tim Goode/PA)

It is thought the arrangement will be reviewed on a regular basis and remain in place as long the majority of supporters are excluded from grounds.

Season ticket holders at Sky Bet Championship clubs were able to take advantage of a similar initiative during the closing stages of the prolonged 2019-20 season.