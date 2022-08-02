England hero Beth Mead odds-on favourite for Sports Personality of the Year

England Women striker Beth Mead is the odds-on favourite to win the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year award, as revealed by William Hill (opens in new tab).

Mead was one of the standout performers throughout England's victorious Euro 2022 campaign.

She finished as the joint-top scorer alongside Germany's Alexandra Popp but won the prize on account of registering five assists to her rival's none.

Mead was also voted as the Player of the Tournament as her six goals fired England to glory.

The Arsenal striker notched a memorable hat-trick against Norway in the group phase, and also found the net in England's victories over Austria, Northern Ireland and Sweden.

And it looks like the accolades will keep coming for the 27-year-old, who is the strong favourite to be named Sports Personality of the Year.

Mead is available at 3/10 to win the vote, which is usually held in December.

“Beth Mead has hovered around the even-money mark for SPOTY during yesterday’s final, but as soon as the whistle blew her odds dropped sharply," explained William Hill spokesperson Tony Kenn.

"She was very well supported on Sunday night and into Monday morning, and is now a firm odds-on shot to claim the annual award."

Mead's team-mates Leah Williamson and Ellen White can be backed at 9/1 and 20/1 respectively.

The Lionesses stars could face competition from snooker great Ronnie O'Sullivan, England men's striker Harry Kane, heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and middle-distance runner Jake Wightman.

Elsewhere, Sarina Wiegman is priced at 100/1 to be the next manager of the England men's national team.

The Dutchwoman, who won Euro 2017 with her native Netherlands before guiding England to success this summer, is even available at 250/1 to lead the Three Lions at the World Cup in Qatar in November and December.

Gareth Southgate came under pressure following some poor results in the Nations League earlier this year.