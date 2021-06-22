England vs Czech Republic: Sterling hands England first-half lead at Wembley

Raheem Sterling's header has handed England a first half lead against the Czech Republic at Wembley.

England fans will be thrilled to see Jack Grealish played a key role in the build-up too, with the Aston Villa captain chosen to start for the first time at Euro 2020. Grealish played a delightful cross to the back post for Sterling in the 12th minute, following some excellent work from Bukayo Saka down the right flank.

The assist king delivers... and England lead! Incisive run from Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish puts it on a plate, Sterling does the rest

Sterling's second goal of the competition came 10 minutes after the Man City forward struck the post. A pinpoint Luke Shaw pass sent Sterling through one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Sterling's lobbed shot beat the 'keeper, but was denied by the right post.

His goal shortly after means England go top of Group D, with seven points. The Czechs sit just behind the Three Lions, with four points, as things stand.