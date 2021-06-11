European transfer news: Romelu Lukaku's agent dismisses Chelsea rumours

Romelu Lukaku’s agent appears to have put to bed any lingering rumours of the Inter Milan striker signing for Chelsea this summer.

There had been talk of the Belgian returning to Stamford Bridge, especially with the Italian champions facing severe financial difficulties and needing to raise funds.

Lukaku’s agent, Federico Pastorello has moved to shut down such speculation, though. “Romelu is happy at Inter,” he told the Italian press following a meeting with the Inter hierarchy (via Metro). “He has a contract, so there are no problems.”

Chelsea will be in the market for a new number 9 this summer, not least with their top-scoring striker in 2020/21 – Timo Werner – managing only six league goals.

Upgrading the position could well be the missing piece required for the Blues to mount a title challenge under Thomas Tuchel, who guided them to Champions League glory in Porto last month, as they beat Manchester City 1-0 through a Kai Havertz goal.

Lukaku joined Chelsea from Anderlecht in the summer of 2011 but left three years later, having spent most of that time out on loan at first West Brom then Everton. He made the switch to Inter from Manchester United two years ago and has been in fine form the Nerazzurri, smashing in 64 goals in 95 appearances.

There’s little doubt that he’d provide Tuchel’s side with that killer instinct they’re lacking, but it seems like the five-time Premier League winners will have to set their sights elsewhere.

Borussia Dortmund prodigy Erling Haaland certainly won’t come cheap but has been rumoured to be Chelsea’s top target this window, while talk of an approach for Harry Kane should hardly come as a surprise given the England captain’s desire to leave Tottenham.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a free England Euro 96 shirt!

EURO 2020

FIXTURES Euro 2020 fixtures and dates: Full schedule and how to watch every match of the 2021 summer tournament

WALL CHART Euro 2020 wall chart: Download free with full schedule, fixtures and dates

GROUNDHOPPER Euro 2020 stadiums: Host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know