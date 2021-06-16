Finland vs Russia line-ups: Who's playing in today's Euro 2020 group stage game?
By Conor Pope
Teemu Pukki is among the familiar faces in the Finland vs Russia line-ups for the Euro 2020 Group B match
We're in St Petersburg this afternoon for the Euro 2020 Group B game between Finland and Russia.
The first of today's Euro 2020 fixtures, Finland go into this game on top, having beaten Denmark 1-0 a the weekend, while Russia suffered a 3-0 defeat to Belgium.
The game kicks off at 2pm UK time on BBC One and you can find a Finland vs Russia live stream here.
Here are the line-ups:
Finland line-up
GK: Hradecky
DF: Toivo
DF: Arajuuri
DF: O'Shaughnessy
MF: Raitala
MF: Lod
MF: Schuller
MF: Kamara
MW: Uronen
FW: Pukki
FW: Pohjanpalo
Russia line-up
GK: Safonov
DF: Barinov
DF: Dzhikiya
DF: Diveev
MF: Fernandes
MF: Zobnin
MF: Ozdoev
MF: Kuzyayev
AM: Miranchuk
AM: Golovin
FW: Dzyub
