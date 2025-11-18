Watch Spain vs Turkey: Live streams and TV info as La Roja look to tie up the World Cup 2026 qualification formalities

Watch Spain vs Turkey as the European champions gear up to take the final step into World Cup 2026, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

If Turkey beat Spain 7-0 they'll qualify automatically for World Cup 2026 ahead of La Roja on goals scored.

Fortunately for Turkey's away supporters heading for what amounts to an admin exercise on Tuesday, Seville is a beautiful city.

Here are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Spain vs Turkey online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Spain vs Turkey for FREE in Spain

Spain vs Turkey will be broadcast live in Spain on La 1 and streamed on the state-owned RTVE Play platform.

As a public service streamer, coverage is free but geo-restricted to Spain, so you'll need a VPN to access your usual coverage if you're out of the country – more on that below.

Watch Spain vs Turkey from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game and your streaming access is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

Our expert office-mates over at Tom's Guide test hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Black Friday Deal Save 74% Was $11.59 now $2.99 at this link

🥇 World's best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list

➕ 3 months extra FREE

How to watch Spain vs Turkey in the UK

Spain vs Turkey will be available to stream live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

This is a pay-per-view match costing £2.49 for UK viewers, but a standard Amazon account is the only other requirement – you don't need a Prime subscription.

Away from home right now? A good VPN such as NordVPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad – more on that below.

How to watch Spain vs Turkey in the US

Spain vs Turkey will be available live to fans in the United States via Fubo TV.

Spain vs Turkey: Match Preview

Luis de la Fuente and Spain have done the hard work. While they are still technically within Turkey's reach, the European champions and one-time World Cup winners have won five qualifiers out of five without conceding a goal.

It's testament to Turkey's relative competence that they've won their four matches that weren't against Spain, beating Bulgaria and Georgia twice each with a total aggregate score of 15-4.

But as Bulgaria welcome Georgia to Sofia knowing a 10-goal swing would be needed to get them off the bottom of the group, Turkey will be mindful that the group's biggest scoreline in reality was their 6-0 home loss at the hands of Spain.

That Mikel Merino-inspired win in Konya essentially won the group for Spain but they've had to keep their celebratory powder dry until now.

Once the formalities of concluding the group are over, Turkey will head into the play-offs knowing they've almost certainly secured a place in Pot 1 for Thursday's seeded draw.

The play-offs will take place in the last week of March and will determine the last four European teams to qualify for the World Cup along with the 12 group winners.

Spain will be one of the 12 but will need to up their levels again next summer. Group E has been a dismal affair, its last-minute confirmation an anomaly of the calendar. The real work for De la Fuente starts on Wednesday morning.