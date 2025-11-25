Quiz! Can you name every stadium in the Champions League this season?

Football quiz time – how well do you know your grounds?

Every ground wants to host continental football: there's a buzz around the city when big European sides come to play under the lights – and that's without mentioning the revenue that comes with the starball.

Some of the biggest and best venues in Europe are involved, so for today's quiz, we just want you to tell us the 32 home stadiums of every single club in the competition for 2025/26: don't worry, we're accepting either answer for Barcelona.

Your command of the colossal stadiums that host the Champions League is truly impressive: now, it's time to test your knowledge of the whole competition's history, the continent's biggest winners, and the sheer depth of the domestic game – powered by Kwizly, of course.

We begin by returning to the competition that started it all. How much of the competition's history is truly lodged in your memory? Try to guess 50 correct answers in FFT's Big Champions League Quiz. Next, we look at the ultimate winners across the biggest leagues. See if you can name the 10 most successful clubs from each of Europe's top five leagues. That requires serious recall across multiple major nations.

Now for a domestic test of staggering scale. How well do you know the pyramid from the Premier League down to the regional leagues? Try to name every club in the top seven tiers of English football. This separates the local enthusiasts from the true scholars. For a final test of individual mastery, see how well you know a true Old Trafford icon: how much do you know about Manchester United legend Roy Keane?

Finally, for something a little more low-key and leisurely, why not tackle FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 28, with clues on statistics, statues and serial starters? It's the perfect way to finish a day of intense quizzing. If you are keen to keep your football brain sharp, sign up to the newsletter today: it's the only way to guarantee the best quizzes arrive directly on your device.