Watch Norway vs Estonia: Live streams as Erling Haaland's group leaders look to move closer to World Cup 2026

Watch Norway vs Estonia as Stale Solbakken aims to take Norway to the world Cup for the first time since 1998, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

Norway vs Estonia: Key information ► Date: Thursday, 13 November 2025 ► Kick-off time: 5.00pm GMT / 6.00pm CET / 12.00pm ET ► Venue: Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo ► FREE Stream: ETV (Estonia) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

Norway have failed to qualify for the last six World Cup finals tournaments. In 1998, Egil Olsen's team made it out of the group stage.

Solbakken came off the bench in their second round defeat against Italy, to date the last played by Norway in world football's showpiece. Estonia and the Azzurri now stand in their way.

Here are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Norway vs Estonia online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Norway vs Estonia in the UK

There is no dedicated live coverage of Norway vs Estonia in the UK.

If you're visiting the UK, you can make sure your usual streaming services will be accessible to you using a VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Norway vs Estonia in the US

Fans in the USA will be able to watch Norway vs Estonia on Fubo Sports Network 2. You need a Fubo subscription to get the channel online, but you can take out a seven-day free trial.

Watch Norway vs Estonia for FREE

You can watch Norway vs Estonia for free in certain countries.

In the USA, Fubo Sports Network 2 is showing the game, which you can watch for free by starting a free trial with Fubo.

You can also watch Norway vs Estonia for free in Estonia, on the ETV 2 channel and via its free live stream.

Coverage is geo-restricted in both cases, but you can use a VPN if you're out of the country right now – more on that below.

Watch Norway vs Estonia from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Norway vs Estonia. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Black Friday Deal Save 74% Was $11.59 now $2.99 at this link

🥇 World's best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list

➕ 3 months extra FREE

Match Preview

Qualification for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer is in Norway's hands. They lead Group I, three points ahead of the Italians in what's become a quest to avoid a play-off.

Norway have won all six of their qualifiers to date and have conceded just three goals. Erling Haaland has scored 12 of their 26 goals including five in one game against Moldova and the only goal in Norway's win over Estonia in Tallinn.

Solbakken's team will conclude their qualification campaign in Milan and can set themselves up for a famous night at San Siro with a win in Oslo on Thursday.

Two members of the Estonian squad play in Norway, Rocco Robert Shein in Eliteserien with Fredrikstad and Markus Soomets in the second tier for Start.

Their head coach, Jurgen Henn, won the Estonian title four times in five years in charge of Flora. Still just 38 years old, Henn is building a promising managerial career but is in charge of the only Group I team with no remaining chance of qualifying for the World Cup.

While Israel and backmarkers Moldova are technically still in the frame courtesy of the Nations League rankings, Estonia's tally of four points is a long way off the pace at the top end of the group.

Their major tournament debut will have to wait. All Estonia can hope for on Thursday is to give Italy a psychological advantage for the group decider on Sunday.

Given Norway's serene progress thus far, it's really the Azzurri who are under pressure in their penultimate qualifier.