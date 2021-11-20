Former team-mate claims Zinedine Zidane is ‘learning English’ amid Manchester United links

Emmanuel Petit claims Zinedine Zidane is 'learning English' amid links with the Manchester United job.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains under huge pressure following his team's poor start to the season.

The Norwegian survived humbling home defeats by Liverpool and Manchester City before the international break, but the axe could fall if United lose to Watford on Saturday.

Zidane has been earmarked as a potential replacement for Solskjaer, who signed a new three-year deal in the summer.

And the speculation looks set to continue after Petit, a former team-mate of Zidane's at international level, revealed the Frenchman is brushing up on his language skills.

However, Petit added that he does not personally believe Zidane will take up the role at Old Trafford.

"Communication is very important, so if you do not speak the language when you arrive at a club like Manchester United, that could be a big problem," the former midfielder took bookmakers.co.uk.

"I've been told that he has been learning English recently, so I think he knows it's important for his career, but Zinedine being linked with Manchester United – I don't believe it, to be honest.

"Of course, he's a big name but he never played in the Premier League and has very little connection with it, so as I said, I don't believe it."

Zidane's inability to speak English would be an impediment to him being a success at Manchester United.

The Frenchman won three Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles at Real Madrid, where he was praised for his man-management skills.

It could be difficult for Zidane to have the same impact in the Premier League unless he mastered the language quickly.

There is also the small matter of the France national team. Didier Deschamps could step down as Les Bleus boss after the 2022 World Cup, and Zidane is the favourite to succeed him.

The 49-year-old might prefer to wait for the France job to become available rather than take charge at Old Trafford.

