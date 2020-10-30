Former Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen tips Mauricio Pochettino to manage Manchester United

Jan Vertonghen believes Mauricio Pochettino will manage another Premier League club in the future.

Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham a year ago next month after a successful five-and-a-half years at the helm.

The Argentinian has not yet returned to management despite being linked with a host of jobs, including at Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Vertonghen worked under Pochettino throughout his tenure in north London and believes he will one day return to the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made his position more secure with recent results, but Pochettino is still among the favourites to succeed the Norwegian at Old Trafford, whenever that might be.

“I can imagine he's impatient,” Vertonghen told CBS Soccer's Que Golazo podcast. “I think the English league suits him very well as he's a manager that prioritises fitness levels and the physicality of the game.

“I think managing in the Premier League is probably the best thing he can do. He will always want to coach a big team I guess, so you have to look at the biggest teams in the league and there are only two or three you can really look at I think at this point.

“I won't name them out of respect for the other managers, but I think that's what he's looking at as well and he wants that big team to confirm him what he's been doing with Tottenham and what he did very well.

"If I was him I would be impatient because he really loved his job and you want to continue that.”

Tottenham return to Premier League action against Brighton on Sunday and will be looking to bounce back from their shock Europa League defeat by Royal Antwerp.

Spurs go into this weekend’s game in fifth place after taking 11 points from their first six matches.

