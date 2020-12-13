Gary Neville and Roy Keane address Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future at Manchester United

Roy Keane believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must win a trophy at Manchester United this season.

Solskjaer’s side drew 0-0 with Manchester City on Saturday following their midweek exit from the Champions League at the hands of RB Leipzig.

The United boss was pleased with his team’s performance, but Keane and Gary Neville both think he must show signs of progress this term.

“I think he has got to get his hands on a trophy,” Keane told Sky Sports. “There's an obsession about getting in the top four, but l think Manchester United should be automatically doing that.

"I think by the end of the season Ole will have been in the job long enough to say do we think he is the man to get Manchester United back to challenging for titles.

“I still think they are behind Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea. But get your hands on some trophies.”

Neville has also called for Solskjaer to improve his team’s performances against the Premier League’s so-called lesser sides.

During the Norwegian’s tenure, United have tended to have more success when playing on the counter-attack.

"I think Ole has to start dominating games. In the last 12 months, where Manchester United have won games it has been through two forms of tactics.

“It's either been counter-attack or it has been in moments - Southampton and West Ham, in recent weeks. They aren't what you would really call performances, driving the other team into the ground. They are playing in moments.

"In the next six to eight months, they have to dominate matches and dominate big games. That will be the determining factor for Ole.

"They have to start playing as a team and perform. Today was 'OK', but it's not a tactic for Manchester United to win football matches in the long-term or to win titles.

“All the teams who win titles dominate football matches - dominating possession, being on the front foot and winning big matches. Ole hasn't got Manchester United there yet and he's been in the job two years.

"He's got a big seven months to deliver that. If he doesn't, he will be in trouble.

"Last season was massive, finishing third. That was a big, big moment for him. But now he has to got closer to City and Liverpool and dominate matches. I don't see it at this moment in time. The performances I am seeing are not anywhere near good enough.

"We know him - he won't think they are anywhere near good enough, he won't think that first-half performance at West Ham was anywhere near the standard that will get Manchester United to a title. They're not, they are nowhere near.”

Manchester United return to Premier League action against Sheffield United on Thursday.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

RYAN MASON “I have 14 metal plates in my skull, with 28 screws holding them in place, and 45 staples. And I was a lucky boy”

FEATURE Champions League knockout draw: Who are the most likely opponents for Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea?

SOCIAL MEDIA The worst kit your club ever had - according to FourFourTwo readers