Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland? Barcelona can't afford them, Xavi admits
By Ben Hayward published
Barcelona coach Xavi has admitted that the Catalan club cannot currently compete for the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in the transfer market.
Haaland has agreed a deal to sign for Manchester City this summer from Borussia Dortmund, with Barcelona unable to follow up their early interest in the Norwegian striker.
And Mbappe now seems set to snub interest and a lucrative offer from Real Madrid in order to sign a bumper new contract with Paris Saint-Germain.
Asked on Saturday if the club's precarious financial state meant it was impossible to sign such players, Xavi said: "The economic situation is what it is.
"We weren't in the running for Haaland or Mbappe, but that's what we have inherited (from the previous board).
"We can't look back, we have to look forward."
However, Xavi did reveal that Barça were in talks to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich this summer.
"Lewandowski is an option we have been looking at," he said.
"He could come here. There have been negotiations, but it won't be easy. He has a year left on his contract at Bayern."
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
